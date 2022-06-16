Mumbai: Following his stellar show in the IPL where he won Gujarat matches from the jaws of defeat, Rahul Tewatia would have been hoping to get picked for the national side, especially for the tour of Ireland – where a second-string side is being sent. Tewatia amassed 217 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of almost 150 in the IPL. Unfortunately, that did not happen as his name did not feature in the 17-member squad that was announced on Wednesday by the BCCI.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Knows What he Needs to do - Ex-AUS pacer Glenn McGrath Hails IND Allrounder

After being ignored by BCCI for the Ireland tour, the Gujarat Titans star took to Twitter and came up with a heartfelt post. His two-word post read, “Expectations Hurts.” Also Read - Yorkshire Cricket Club Charged By ECB Over Racial Allegations

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, SRH batter Rahul Tripathi has been rewarded with a debut call-up, while Sanju Samson made a return to the squad.

The two T20Is are scheduled to take place on June 26 and 28 in Dublin.

India Squad

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

With it being the year of the T20 World Cup, all matches leading up to the marquee tournament would be important in preparation.