Kolkata Knight Riders – who have won the title two times – will look to arrest inconsistency, something they suffered from last year. Inconsistency was the franchise's biggest drawback last year. From Tom Banton to Ali Khan – KKR has made some interesting picks for the season.

This year, without Chris Lynn at the top of the order – Shubman Gill could step up to the challenge and take that slot. KKR will also be hoping that their spinners can come good throughout the tournament on rank turners.

Captain: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik joined the franchise after Gautam Gambhir left completing a successful stint. The expectations from Karthik have been high and the fans will hope he brings the team together resulting in wins. Karthik has been proactive as a leader, but inconsistency has led to the downfall of the team, which looks great on paper.

Coach: Brendon McCullum

McCullum has been known to have an attacking mindset as a player and the franchise would hope he brings the same attitude to the table. As a coach, he would ask his players to have an attacking mindset, but how much that result in wins is yet to be seen.

Squad

Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (Overseas), Tom Banton (Overseas), Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell (Overseas), Sunil Narine (Overseas), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Chris Green (Overseas), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan (Overseas), Lockie Ferguson (Overseas).

Past Record

2008: Sixth

2009: Last

2010: Sixth

2011: Fourth

2012: Champions

2013: Seventh

2014: Champions

2015: Fifth

2016: Fourth

2017: Third

2018: Third

2019: Fifth

IPL 2019 Performance

In 2015, KKR blew hot and cold and consistency was missing. Despite having match-winners in their ranks, they failed to make it to the playoffs. This time in UAE they would like to rectify that.

New Additions

Tom Banton has been brought on board by KKR after his heroics in English domestic cricket. Ali Khan – who replaced Harry Gurney – would become the first player from the USA to feature in the league.

Key Players

Andre Russell: The West Indian is an asset for any team in T20 cricket. He brings immense power to the table and has the knack of winning the match from any situation with the bat. One of the most feared batsmen in world cricket, KKR will rely heavily on him to win matches.

Sunil Narine: With the bat or the ball, Narine is the trump card of the Knight Riders. He has won them matches in the past and the franchise will hope for the same this time around. They would also hope, he gets them off to flyers at the top.

IPL 2020 Prediction: On paper, they look a strong side and should make the cut for the Top Four.