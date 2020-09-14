Kolkata Knight Riders – who have won the title two times – will look to arrest inconsistency, something they suffered from last year. Inconsistency was the franchise’s biggest drawback last year. From Tom Banton to Ali Khan – KKR has made some interesting picks for the season. Also Read - IPL 2020 Team Preview: Shreyas Iyer-Led Delhi Capitals Aim For Maiden Title
This year, without Chris Lynn at the top of the order – Shubman Gill could step up to the challenge and take that slot. KKR will also be hoping that their spinners can come good throughout the tournament on rank turners.
Captain: Dinesh Karthik
Karthik joined the franchise after Gautam Gambhir left completing a successful stint. The expectations from Karthik have been high and the fans will hope he brings the team together resulting in wins. Karthik has been proactive as a leader, but inconsistency has led to the downfall of the team, which looks great on paper.
Coach: Brendon McCullum
McCullum has been known to have an attacking mindset as a player and the franchise would hope he brings the same attitude to the table. As a coach, he would ask his players to have an attacking mindset, but how much that result in wins is yet to be seen.
Squad
Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (Overseas), Tom Banton (Overseas), Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell (Overseas), Sunil Narine (Overseas), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Chris Green (Overseas), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan (Overseas), Lockie Ferguson (Overseas).
Past Record
2008: Sixth
2009: Last
2010: Sixth
2011: Fourth
2012: Champions
2013: Seventh
2014: Champions
2015: Fifth
2016: Fourth
2017: Third
2018: Third
2019: Fifth
IPL 2019 Performance
In 2015, KKR blew hot and cold and consistency was missing. Despite having match-winners in their ranks, they failed to make it to the playoffs. This time in UAE they would like to rectify that.
New Additions
Tom Banton has been brought on board by KKR after his heroics in English domestic cricket. Ali Khan – who replaced Harry Gurney – would become the first player from the USA to feature in the league.
Key Players
Andre Russell: The West Indian is an asset for any team in T20 cricket. He brings immense power to the table and has the knack of winning the match from any situation with the bat. One of the most feared batsmen in world cricket, KKR will rely heavily on him to win matches.
Sunil Narine: With the bat or the ball, Narine is the trump card of the Knight Riders. He has won them matches in the past and the franchise will hope for the same this time around. They would also hope, he gets them off to flyers at the top.
IPL 2020 Prediction: On paper, they look a strong side and should make the cut for the Top Four.