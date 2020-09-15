Rajasthan Royals – the side that won the inaugural IPL title – has not done anything noteworthy ever since, despite having a bunch of talented players over the years. From Ajinkya Rahane to Swapnil Asnodkar – the Royals who have been known to give domestic talent an opportunity – will for a change bank on their overseas might to win them games this year in UAE. Also Read - IPL 2020: All-rounder Axar Patel Feels Delhi Capitals Have Firepower to Win Title This Season in UAE

The Steve Smith-led side will rely heavily on the Butlers and the Archers and the Stokes. In UAE, the will look to be consistent as a unit and make it deep in the tournament.

Captain: Steve Smith

Regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the generation, has time and again proved he is a good leader. The Royals would want Smith to lead from the front and hope his attitude and form brushes off on the rest. The Australian skipper – who holds the experience of playing the IPL final in 2017 with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants – will be eyeing a change of fortunes for the Rajasthan outfit.

Coach: Andrew McDonald

It would be a difficult task for Andrew as he will not have the services of star English allrounder Ben Stokes. It would be interesting to see how he manages the side. His role would be to ensure that the side combines well, as many players come from different parts of the world. Over the past few years, it has been individual performances that have won the Royals games and that is something that has to change and the coach would be expected to play a part in it.

Squad: Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra.

Past Record

2008 – IPL Champions

2009 – Knocked out in league stage after finishing 6th out of 8 teams

2010 – Knocked out in league stage after finishing 7th out of 8 teams

2011 – Knocked out in league stage after finishing 6th out of 10 teams

2012 – Knocked out in league stage after finishing 7th out of 9 teams

2013 Qualified for playoffs, won the eliminator but lost the 2nd qualifier

2014 – Knocked out in league stage after finishing 5th out of 8 teams

2015 Qualified for playoffs but knocked out in Eliminator

2016 Suspended

2017 Suspended

2018 – Qualified for playoffs but knocked out in Eliminator

2019 – Knocked out in league stage after finishing 7th out of 8 teams

IPL 2019 Performance

They were not at their best last year and finished second last in the league. They lost games that could have gone either way.

New Additions

Big new additions would be David Miller, Andrew Tye, Robin Uthappa and Yashashwi Jaiswal. Jaiswal – who performed well in the U19 World Cup – would have eyes on him.

Key Players:

Smith

Smith will be the biggest hope for the Royals in the absence of Stokes. Royals would hope he rises to the occasion. He has the experience, the technique, and the class to counter spinning tracks, Royals would hope Smith scores runs and gets the franchise to winning positions.

Archer

He could be the x-factor of the side with the bat and the ball and could win games single-handedly for his franchise. He has shown that he has the big-match-player instincts in him and the Royals would hope for it. He has been sharp and pacy this season and the Royals would hope he picks wickets early on for the franchise.

IPL 2020 Prediction

It could be another disappointing season for them sans Ben Stokes. They could end up in the bottom half of the table.