Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed the International Council of Cricket (ICC) on Monday for not including any Pakistan players in their T20I Team of The Decade. ICC announced a star-studded side on Sunday and Pakistan fans are not too happy about the non-inclusion of their stars. Also Read - Aus vs Ind, 2nd Test: Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne Ask ICC to Look Into Umpire's Call in DRS Reviews

Akhtar especially pointed out the non-inclusion of Babar Azam – who he feels is a world-class player and the current No 2 T20I batsman in the world. Levelling serious allegations, Akhtar said that it looks more like an IPL team and not a world team. Also Read - Umesh Yadav Injury Update: Indian Pacer Limps Off MCG, to be Taken For Scans

“I think ICC forgot that Pakistan is also a member of ICC and they also play T20I cricket. They did not pick Babar Azam, who is currently the number one batsman in the ICC T20I rankings (ranked no. 2 in T20I batting rankings). They did not pick a single player from Pakistan in the team. We don’t need your (ICC) T20I Team of the Decade because you announced the IPL team, not a world cricket team,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel. Also Read - 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Steve Smith Round His Legs During Boxing Day Test Between IND vs AUS at MCG | WATCH VIDEO

Adding further, he said that ICC has commercialised and materialised cricket so much and allowed ten leagues to earn more revenue. The former pacer also accused ICC saying that it only thinks about money.

“ICC only thinks about money, sponsorships and TV rights. They introduced two new balls and three powerplays (in the ODI cricket). Where is Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, big five of West Indies, Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis)? Where are the world’s fastest bowlers and leg-spinners? They went away because ICC commercialised and materialised cricket so much and allowed ten leagues to earn more revenue,” Shoaib Akhtar said.