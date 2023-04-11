Home

Sports

Rs 750 Ticket For CSK Match at Chepauk Being Sold For Rs 5000 in Black Market – Report

Chennai: The Indian Premier League is easily the biggest T20 franchise league in the world. Not only does it host the biggest cricketers in the world, but it also draws in the crowd night after night. With the IPL happening, everyone is benefitting – be it the sponsors, the advertisers, or the broadcasters. While IPL is a ‘win-win’ for all, a report in TOI states that tickets worth Rs 750 for CSK matches at the Chepauk are being sold for a whopping Rs 5000 in the black market.

“Apart from limited counter sales, seats in only fours stands were opened for online booking. Rest was given to corporates, celebrities, government officials and event administrators,” said S. Vimal, an ardent CSK fan.

There is always a lot of buzz around the Chennai team because of MS Dhoni. Wherever Dhoni goes, there are fans rooting for him and standing in queues to get a glimpse of him. Recently, we saw how the yellow army dominated the crowds at the Wankhede. As this could be Dhoni’s last year at CSK as an active cricketer, such crowds are bound to be the norm. It will be a big challenge for the cops to cut down on the black ticket market.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost their IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat but then bounced back with two consecutive wins. They look like a potent unit this season and hence it would be interesting to see if Dhoni can take them to a fifth crown this year or not. It will surely not be easy.

