Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah is today one of the best fast bowlers in the world. IPL has played a huge part in his rise to the top of the world. Back in 2014, Bumrah was playing domestic cricket for Gujarat when senior India player Parthiv Patel – who was leading Gujarat – spotted him in the nets. Patel, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014, suggested Kohli the name of Bumrah.

Parthiv recalls Kohli not considering Bumrah's name for the side.

"In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying 'Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?' (Leave it. What will such players do?" Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

Parthiv, who has seen Bumrah’s growth from close quarters, narrated his struggle to the top and hailed his ability to strive hard for success. Parthiv also spoke of the support Bumrah received from Mumbai Indians after being picked for IPL.

“When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn’t have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussion going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him,” added Parthiv.

Surely, it was a massive loss for RCB. Just imagine what would have happened had Kohli given Bumrah’s inclusion into RCB a thought…