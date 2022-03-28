Mumbai: This is not the first time and it will not be the last that IPL gets compared to PSL and vice-versa. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria is the latest to weigh in on the debate. As per Kaneria, he reckons the PSL is ‘unprofessional’ and IPL is way better providing a platform to young talent.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Wishes to Emulate MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar; Expresses Desire Ahead of GT vs LSG

“Being a very professional event, IPL is providing so many talents to Indian cricket. And it’s getting better and better with each passing season, while PSL is doing hardly anything for Pakistan cricket. If some player performs well in PSL, the unprofessional approach of Pakistan Cricket Board mars his chances of getting into the national side,” Kaneria said in a recent interview to IANS. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Disappointed But Says This is Not The End For Mumbai Indians