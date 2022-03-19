New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is the most popular cricketing franchise league in the world and has created a own brand of reputation when it comes to domestic tournaments. With every passing year the popularity of the league shows why the cash-rich league is more than just a cricket league. In the past few days there have been debate over whether the IPL or Pakistan Super League (PSL) is better or not when it comes to quality and popularity. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is thinking of making the PSL model into an auction based model and have made a big statement-‘We’ll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL’. He faced huge backlash from Indian fans and it also included former Indian international, Aakash Chopra. Now CSK wicket-keeper batsman gives his own opinion on the debate leaving a savage reply to a Pakistan journalist.Also Read - IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Opens up on 2013 Confrontation With Virat Kohli in KKR vs RCB Match

'No comparison between PSL and IPL! PSL started in 2016 while IPL inaugurated in 2008. However one has to admit PSL gained worldwide popularity more quicker in an era when other boards had introduced their leagues too whereas there was no competitor in the market when IPL was born', the journalist wrote on twitter.

'IPL created the market!!', Uthappa left a reply to his tweet.

