Lahore: Ex-Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed recently faced backlash in social space for his comments on IPL. While hailing Pakistan's PSL as the most interesting league in the world, Javed took an unnecessary jibe at the rival IPL. He went on to say that there is only one type of cricket being played in the IPL due to flat surfaces and "low-quality bowling".

One has to take note that this comment comes after Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup recently in Dubai.

Javed was quoted as saying by samaa.tv on PTV Sports, "This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to Covid-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance, Lahore's pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi."

“On the other hand if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling,” he added.

Renowned Pakistani journalist took to Twitter and posted Javed’s quote and fans started reacting:

Aaqib Javed “PSL is the most interesting league in the world due to the pitches. Lahore’s pitch has support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi. But if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket due to flat surfaces and low-quality bowling” #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 19, 2021

Here is how fans brutally trolled the pacer:

