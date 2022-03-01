New Delhi: There has been massive debate over which is a bigger T20 league – PSL or IPL? While most plaudits believe – given the quality of top international stars that participate – the Indian league pips the rival Pakistan equivalent. While the quality of cricket is still debatable, the money involved in IPL – easily makes it bigger than PSL.Also Read - Jason Roy Pulls Out of IPL 2022; Gujarat Titans to Look For Replacement: Report

Lahore Qalandars, who recently won the PSL 2022 title, has received PKR 80 million (INR 3.40 crore approx). On the other hand, the winner of IPL 2022 will get a whopping INR 20 crore. Chennai Super Kings, who won in 2021, received Rs 20 Cr. That also means that the IPL winning team prize money is around five times more than PSL.

But yes, PSL has picked up over the last few seasons in terms of revenue. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja confirmed that in a recent interview.

“There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore. In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively, and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore”, said Ramiz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“HBL PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR 900 million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach”, he added.