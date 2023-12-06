‘IPL Will Probably Be Last Tournament’: Glenn Maxwell Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Home

While talking about IPL Maxwell feels that playing in the league is the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who is in lethal form revealed that the Indian Premier League will be the last tournament he will ever play. He will feature in the league till he can’t walk anymore.

Maxwell was the part of ODI World Cup 2023 bound Australian squad and he played a crucial role for the victory as he played a match winning knock in the crunch situation aganist Afghanistan which helped Australia to qualify for the semi-final.

While talking about IPL Maxwell feels that playing in the league is the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

“The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore,” Maxwell said at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

“I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I’ve met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

“You’re rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games.

“It’s just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

“Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin.”

In the last season of IPL Maxwell scored 400 runs with a highest score of 77 runs and scalped 3 wickets. He was the vital cog for RCB.

In the recently concluded T20I series against India. Maxwell scored a birilliant 104* runs which helped Australia to win the third T20I.

In the recently concluded T20I series against India. Maxwell scored a birilliant 104* runs which helped Australia to win the third T20I.