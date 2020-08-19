Former India skipper MS Dhoni and veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina announced their international retirement on August 15 and that broke the hearts of their fans. The star cricketers will still continue to play for Chennai Super Kings and will be seen in the yellow in a month’s time playing together. Also Read - CPL 2020, Live Streaming, Schedule & All You Need to Know

Raina – who has brought a lot of joy to the CSK fans and will once again be key for the success of the franchise – said that he and Dhoni have been like 'Jai' and 'Viru' – characters from the iconic Bollywood film 'Sholay'.

In a chat with TV presenter Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Raina admitted that Dhoni helped him out from a tough phase in his career when the left-handed batsman had an operation.

“Dhoni and I have been together since our early days camps in 2003-2004. We used to have camps in Bangalore and we know each other well. I really felt he is the guy who can change the game around and the personality. He helped me, supported my family during tough times,” he said.

“It’s pure love and blessing. It’s like being Jai and Viru from Sholay. They really enjoy our game and love us,” he added.

Speculations were rife about Dhoni ever since India lost the World Cup semis last year against New Zealand by 18 runs. With the announcement, Dhoni – arguably the most successful skipper to have led India – puts a rest to all the retirement rumours.

According to a TOI report, it is believed that Dhoni made the decision after the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place this year was postponed due to the pandemic. Both Dhoni and Raina will be seen in action for CSK in IPL 13 which will kick off from September 19th. The final will be held on November 10. Only three venues will be used for the T20 tournament to avoid excessive traveling of players to ensure their safety.