Dream11 Team Prediction

IR-A vs NED-A 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Ireland-A vs Netherlands-A Match at Oak Hill Cricket Club, 03:15 PM IST May 12, Wednesday:

Ireland-A vs Netherland A Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IR-A vs NED-A, ODD, Netherland A Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland-A Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ireland-A vs Netherland-A match, Online Cricket Tips IR-A vs NED-A match, Online Cricket Tips Ireland-A vs Netherland-A 2nd ODI,

TOSS: The ODD toss between Ireland-A vs Netherland-A will take place at 02:45 PM IST, May 12, Wednesday 2nd ODI.

Time: 03:15 PM IST.

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Harry Tector, William Porterfield, Stephan Myburgh

All-rounders – George Dockrell, Logan van Beek (VC), Bas de Leede, Shane Getkate (C)

Bowlers – Peter Chase, Craig Young, Vivian Kingma

Ireland-A vs Netherland-A Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Wolves

James McCollum, William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase.

Netherlands A

Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

Squads:

Ireland Wolves: Harry Tector (captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands A: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visée, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

