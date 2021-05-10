Dream11 Team Prediction

IR-A vs NED-A ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s Ireland-A vs Netherland A Match at Oak Hill Cricket Club, 03:15 PM IST May 10, Monday:

TOSS: The ODD toss between Ireland-A vs Netherland-A will take place at 02:45 PM IST, May 10, Monday

Time: 02:45 PM IST.

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club

My Dream11 Team

S Edwards, B Cooper, H Hector, W Porterfield, B de Leede, C Campher(VC), G Dockrell(C), L Van Beek, P Chase, P Van Meekeren, B Mcarthy

Ireland-A vs Netherland-A Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Wolves

James McCollum, William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase.

Netherlands A

Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

Squads:

Ireland Wolves: Harry Tector (captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands A: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visée, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.

