IR vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, Today's Probable XIs at Gucherre Ground Cartaxo Portugal at 3 PM IST March 28 Tuesday

IR vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Ground Cartaxo Portugal at 3 PM IST March 28 Tuesday

Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal ECS T10 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IR vs GOR, FanCode Portugal ECS T10, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, Online Cricket Tips Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11 Portugal ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips - Portugal ECS T10.

IR vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Indian Royals and Gorkha 11 will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on March 28.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, Portugal.





TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Indian Royals and Gorkha 11 will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on March 28.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, Portugal.

IR vs GOR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Gaurav Sharma-II

Batsmen – Ali Ahmad (c), Vishal Arora, Binod Gyawali (vc)

All-rounders – Onkar Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Imran Khan-II

Bowlers – Abhishek Rajesh Chougule, Fakhrul Hussain, Sukhwinder-Singh, Abdus Samad.

IR vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

Indian Royals: Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire(wk), Imran Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Roushan Singh, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa©, Sripal Matta, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Abdus Samad, Manjit Singh

