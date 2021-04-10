IR vs OCC Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Indian Royals vs Oporto CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IR vs OCC at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In match no. 9 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Indian Royals will take on Oporto CC at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Saturday. The FanCode Portugal T10 IR vs OCC match will start at 10 PM IST – April 10. Indian Royals has played two matches so far where they lost both matches against Oeiras. On the Other hand, Oporto cricket club are making their debut in ECS T10 competition. Oporto CC is one of the oldest clubs in Europe, England cricket legends Graham Gooch and Mike Atherton both have played at the club in the past. Here is the FanCode Portugal T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and IR vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, IR vs OCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, IR vs OCC Probable XIs FanCode Portugal T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Indian Royals vs Oporto CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Portugal T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Indian Royals and Oporto CC will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 10.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

IR vs OCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Manjeet Singh

Batsmen – Amandeep- Singh, Muhammad Ali Awan, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders – Jasbinder Singh (VC), Bhavin Sorathiya, Sukhwinder- Singh (C)

Bowlers – Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Neil Charles, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz

IR vs OCC Probable Playing XIs

Oporto CC: Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Junaid Khan, Premal Rajani (C/wk), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Neil Charles, Muhammad Ali Awan.

Indian Royals: Rohit Kumar (wk), Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad Ansari, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh.

IR vs OCC Squads

Indian Royals: Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz.

Oporto CC: Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani (C & WK), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Syed Rashid.

