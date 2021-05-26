Ire-W vs Sco-W Dream11 Team Prediction

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, 3rd T20I – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 5:30 PM IST, 26th May.

TOSS: The toss between Ireland Women vs Scotland Women will take place at 5 PM IST – May 26.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

IR-W vs SC-W My Dream11 Team

S Bryce, L Paul, G Lewis, A Lister, K McGill, K Bryce, O Prendergast, L Delany, C Raack, K Fraser and M McColl

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: G Lewis

IR-W vs SC-W Probable Playing XIs

Ireland Women Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Cara Murray and Amy Hunter

Scotland Women Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sam Haggo, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl

IR-W vs SC-W Squads

Ireland Women Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell.

Scotland Women Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl.

