Dream11 Team Prediction

IR-W vs SC-W, Fantasy Tips, 4th T20I – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 3:30 PM IST, 27th May: Also Read - ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction 4th ODD: Captain, Vice-captain - Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bulawayo at 1 PM IST May 24 Monday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IR-W vs SC-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IR-W vs SC-W Probable XIs 4th T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – 4th T20I. Also Read - CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Central Europe Cup T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Czech Republic vs Luxembourg, Probable XIs For Today's Match 1 at Prague at 1:30 PM IST May 21 Friday

TOSS: The toss between Ireland Women vs Scotland Women will take place at 3 PM IST – May 27. Also Read - BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Hong Kong Women's T20 League Match 1: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets at Mong Kok at 11:30 AM IST May 19 Wednesday

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

My Dream11:

S Bryce, S Kavangah, G Lewis, R Stokell, B Glen, L Paul, K Bryce (c), K McGill (vc), C Raack, K Fraser, A Maqsood

Probable XI

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Cara Murray and Amy Hunter

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sam Haggo, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl

Squads

Ireland Women: Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokel

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IR-W Dream11 Team/ SC-W Dream11 Team/ Ireland Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.