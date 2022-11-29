Iran Threatens Families Of Its Footballers With Torture And Imprisonment Ahead Of WC Match With USA: Reports

The Iran government has reportedly threatened the members of the national football team that is participating in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, say reports.

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Iran government has reportedly threatened the members of the national football team that is participating in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, say reports. The reports say, “The families of Iranian football players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have been threatened with torture and imprisonment by their own country’s government ahead of their match against the USA.” The government will reportedly take action if the players fail to adhere to pre-match rules. Iranian security officers are monitoring the players in Qatar, said the reports.

A meeting between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) and all 26 soccer players was called after the Iran team refused to sing the Iranian national anthem before the start of their match against England on November 21, reported CNN citing a source.

Players were told that their families would be subjugated to “violence and torture” if they stay quiet during pre-match rituals and if they joined any groups protesting against the Islamic Republic’s regime, said a CNN report adding that Iran has a “large number” of security watching the players whilst their stay in Qatar.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz met with Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers amid the threats. However, it is unclear exactly what the meeting was about.

Iran has been rocked by fierce protests following the alleged murder of a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022 allegedly at the hands of The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

Amini’s death has triggered a series of protests across the country.