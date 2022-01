Dream11 Team Prediction

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 ICC U-19 World Cup, Group B: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland vs Canada at Trinidad at 6:30 PM IST January 25 Tue:

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between Canada and Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago

IRE U-19 vs CAN U-19 My Dream11 Team

Anoop Chima, Joshua Cox, Yasir Mahmood, David Vincent, Philippe le Roux, Nathan McGuire, Kairav Sharma (C), Mihir Patel, Matthew Humphreys (VC), Parmveer Kharoud, Muzamil Sherzad

CAN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Ireland Under 19: Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector©, Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Luke Whelan(wk), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson

Canada Under 19: Anoop Chima(wk), Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel©, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Singh, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Gavin Niblock, Jash Shah, Mohit Prashar

