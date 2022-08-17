Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I Cricket Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: Ireland Won By 7 Wickets To Clinch Series 3-2; Ireland Need 56 Runs In 7 Overs To Clinch Series; Rain Stops Play, Ireland 95/5 After 15 Overs; Little’s Twin Strikes Puts Ireland In Command; Ghani-Zadran Steady Afghanistan After Early Blows; Afghanistan Lose Both Openers Quickly; Ireland Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | After a slight delay in the toss due to rain, the proceedings have resumed. Mohammed Nabi at the toss: The pitch looks good and hard. We will try our best to post a good total here. In the first two games were couldn’t get used to the conditions, but we have slowly managed to get used to them. Usman Ghani comes in. Andrew Balbirnie at the toss: We are going to bowl first on this fresh wicket, want to make use of the conditions. 2-2 coming into this game. We know we can create chances, but we need to take them. Campher comes in.Also Read - KL Rahul-Led India Present Huge ODI Challenge For Transformed Zimbabwe

Check Playing XI:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Live Updates

  • 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: FOUR!!! Ireland won by 7 wickets and they clinch the series 3-2.

  • 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Last over left, just 5 to win from 4. Farid has made a good start. FOUR!! That will level the scores!

  • 11:32 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Ireland have just pushed Afghanistan out of this game completely with their aggressive start. Although, they have lost both their openers but they are in a commanding position to win the series. IRE need 13 off 12 balls with 8 wickets in hand.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling have walked out in the middle to face the new ball. FOUR!!! Smashed by Stirling. What a start to the innings. 7 off the over including a boundary. AFG 7/0 (1)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: So Afghanistan’s innings is over and the revised target for Ireland is 56 runs in 7 overs with a required run-rate of 8. Ireland are certainly in with a golden chance to chase it down with 10 wickets in hand.

  • 10:53 PM IST

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: The drizzle is gone. Groundstaff busy with the mopping duties as the umpires stroll around the square.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: Hide and seek with the rain continues! Things were finally looking bright, however, the drizzle has started again.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: With the amount of rain pelting now, it is highly unlikely that Afghanistan will come out to complete the innings.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE IRE vs AFG 5th T20I: OH OH!!! The covers have been called back as the rain has returned.