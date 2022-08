IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ireland vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Belfast 8:00 PM IST August 9, TuesdayAlso Read - BRI vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – BSV Britannia vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Rugby Cricket Dresden, 4 PM and 6 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IRE vs AFG Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream Ireland vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – 5th T20I Series, IRE vs AFG Dream11, Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I, IRE vs AFG Dream11, IRE vs AFG Best team, IRE vs AFG Dream11 Latest News, IRE vs AFG Best players, IRE vs AFG . Also Read - GMY vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At SNRW Ground, 3 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

TOSS – The toss between Ireland vs Afghanistan will take place at 7.30 PM IST Also Read - FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin Cricket Academy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Rugby Cricket Dresden, 2 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

Time – 8:00 PM IST



Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club,



IRE vs AFG My Dream 11 Team

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Rashid Khan (VC), Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq