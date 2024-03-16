Home

IRE vs AFG: Rashid Khan Creates New Record Against Ireland | Check Details

New Delhi: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan joins the elite list during the 1st T20I against Ireland, he claimed the best figures by an Afghanistan captain in T20Is, a feat previously held by Nawroz Mangal for over 14 years.

Rashid picked up three wickets by giving 19 runs in four overs showcasing his mastery with the ball and underlining his pivotal role in Afghanistan’s bowling arsenal. He got Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, and Gareth Delany, Rashid’s three-fers helped Afghanistan to bundle Ireland on 149 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Despite Rashid’s heroics, Afghanistan faced a setback in their pursuit of victory, succumbing to a 38-run defeat at the hands of a resilient Irish side.

While Mohammad Ishaq showcased promise with a spirited knock of 32 runs off 22 balls, the Afghan batting lineup faltered against Ireland’s formidable bowling attack, with Ben White emerging as the chief destroyer with four crucial scalps. Despite contributions from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan failed to overcome Ireland’s relentless pressure, ultimately falling short of the target.

As the series unfolds, Afghanistan will be eager to regroup and bounce back in the second T20I showdown scheduled for Sunday, March 17.

With IANS Inputs

