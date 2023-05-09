IRE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, County Ground, Chelmsford 3:15 PM IST May 9, Tuesday
Dream11 Team Prediction
IRE vs BAN 1st ODI: Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, County Ground, Chelmsford 3:15 PM IST May 9, Tuesday:
In the three-match ODI series, Ireland will host Bangladesh at a neutral location. The entire ODI series will be held at County Ground in Chelmsford. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League includes this series. Ireland must win by a score of 3-0 to qualify for the World Cup. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is now ranked fourth in the standings and has already qualified for the World Cup.
Match Details
Match: IRE vs BAN, 1st ODI
Date & Time: May 9, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
IRE vs BAN Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Josh Little, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam
Probable XI
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), S Doheny, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Mark Adair
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Craig Young
