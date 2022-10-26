IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IRE vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IRE vs ENG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. England will lock horns against Ireland for the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Butler and co. won their opening Super 12 stage against Afghanistan. Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland is coming off a defeat against Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in their first game of the Super 12 stage.Also Read - LIVE Ireland vs England, T20 World Cup Score and Updates

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Ireland vs England will take place at 9 AM IST – October 26.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Harry Tector

All-rounders – Ben Stokes (C), Sam Curran, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany

Bowlers – Chris Woakes, Mark Wood (VC), Joshua Little.

IRE vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IRE vs ENG Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie ©, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little