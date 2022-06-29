Malahide: Deepak Hooda smashed a 53-ball ton as India edged out Ireland by four runs in a thrilling second T20 International to sweep the two-match series here on Tuesday. Hooda scored 104 off 57 balls to become only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International ton, while Sanju Samson contributed 77 off 42 balls to power India to a mammoth 225 for seven after opting to bat.Also Read - Highlights IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Cricket Scorecard: Umran Avoids Last Over Scare As India Won By 4 Runs

Ireland took the chase to the last over with skipper Andy Balbirnie (60 off 37), Paul Stirling (40 off 18), Harry Tector (39 off 28) and George Dockrell (34 not out off 16) shinning bright but they eventually fell short as rookie India pacer Umran Malik defended 17 runs in the final over. Also Read - IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Ireland Match Live

Opting to bat, Hooda showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and backfoot. Also Read - LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I: Overcast Now; Rain Threat Looms

While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the frontfoot, he was equally good on the backfoot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes.

Hooda decorated his knock with nine fours and six hits over the fence.

He was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who, opening the batting in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, played second fiddle but grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Both Hooda and Samson’s strokeplay down the ground were a treat for the eyes.

Ireland made a rollicking start to their chase, with Stirling and Balbirnie sharing 72 runs for the opening wicket off just 34 balls. Stirling went hammer and tongs from the world go.

Stirling took Bhuvneshwar Kumar to task, hitting the bowler for a six and three boundaries to pick up 18 runs from the opening over. Stirling then clobbered skipper Hardik Pandya for a six. The opening duo continued their attacking display to notch up Ireland’s 50 for no loss in just four overs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi broke the dangerous-looking 72-run opening stand in the sixth over, cleaning up Stirling.

In his next over, Bishnoi had Balbirnie stumped by Ishan Kishan but it turned out to be a massive no ball.

Balbirnie utilised the chance and clobbered all the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground to keep Ireland at par with the asking rate.

He was particularly severe on young pace sensation Malik, dispatching the pacer’s short deliveries over the fence as Ireland brought up their 100 in nine overs for the loss of two wickets.

Inputs from PTI