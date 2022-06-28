IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

India Tour of Ireland, Fantasy Hints: Captain – Playing 11s For Today's Match Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 9 PM IST June 28 Tuesday: With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men's T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I.

India may also have to make a forced change if Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not open the batting on Sunday due to a calf niggle, doesn't recover in time with just a day's gap between the two T20Is.

TOSS – The India Tour of Ireland, 2nd T20I toss between India and Ireland will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time – June 28, 9 PM IST



Venue: Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

IND vs IRE My Dream 11 Team

Sanju Samson (c), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Harry Tector (vc), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Umran Malik.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie ©, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

