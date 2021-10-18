IRE vs NED Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Ireland vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s IRE vs NED at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Ireland will lock horns against Netherlands in the 3rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Ireland will be coming into the game on the back of a 5-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their previous encounter. The Netherlands have some quality players in their team and would bank their previous good performances against Ireland ahead of the match. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IRE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IRE vs NED Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ireland vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.Also Read - Oman Off to Winning Start, Beat Papua New Guinea by 10 Wickets

Time: 3.30 PM IST. Also Read - 'I Have Never Seen You in This Jersey Appa,' Ravichandran Ashwin's Daughter to Her Father as He Flaunts Team India Jersey

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: I'm Actually Pretty Optimistic About Australia's Chances, Says Mike Hussey

IRE vs NED My Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards, Paul Stirling, Ben Cooper, Andy Balbirnie, Roelof Van Der Merwe, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Craig Young, Logan Van Beek, Mark Adair.

Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-Captain: Roelof Van Der Merwe.

IRE vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten.

Ireland: Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.