IRE vs NEP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Ireland vs Nepal, 7th T20I match, Oman T20I Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IRE vs NEP: The five-team T20I series will see Oman, Hong Kong, Ireland, Netherlands and Nepal compete for the title. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IRE vs NEP

My Dream11 Team

Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari, Pawan Sarraf, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany (vice-captain), Stuart Thompson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Boyd Rankin

The match starts at 11 AM IST on October 9

IRE vs NEP Predicted 11

Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (captain and wicketkeeper), Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin

Nepal (Probable XI): Paras Khadka (captain), Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Rohit Paudel, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara

SQUADS:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (captain and wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Stuart Thompson, Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh

Nepal Squad: Paras Khadka (captain), Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Sushan Bhari, Ishan Pandey

