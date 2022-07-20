LIVE Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Cleaver-Mitchell Key For Final Flourish; Phillips-Cleaver Take Blackcaps Past 100; Guptill Departs, Phillips-Cleaver Look To Rebuild; Cleaver-Guptill Steady Blackcaps After Allen’s Departure; Allen Departs, Blackcaps Off To Brisk Start; Guptill-Allen Off To Brisk Start For Blackcaps; Ireland Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XI’s; Toss Scheduled At 8 PM IST | New Zealand produced a much more clinical performance today than the ODIs, supported by some outside pace bowling and a superb knock by Glenn Phillips in their middle order. After a day’s break before these two sides will go at it all over again at the same venue on Wednesday. The Andy Balbirnie-led side has been extremely competitive though out the five matches it has played, pushing both the Hardik Pandya-led India and New Zealand to the limit before losing, and the skipper said it’s disappointing his country gets just a handful of fixtures in a year.Also Read - Ireland Retain Same T20 Squad That Played India For Series Against New Zealand

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little

“It was an amazing game (third ODI and 1st T20I against New Zealand), we did well to go toe-to-toe with them. Bitter pill to swallow but it was great. The two hundreds (from Stirling and Tector) were among the best I’ve seen.” said Balbirine.

Check out all the live updates of the 2nd T20I match –

Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: New Zealand reach 179/4 after 20 overs.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: Joshua Little has been brilliant for Ireland. He picks up his 2nd wicket in the form of Daryl Mitchell. Mark Adair to bowl the final over. New Zealand 172/4 (19.3)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: SIX!!! Dane Cleaver brings up 50. This is a smart innings from the New Zealand keeper batter. McCarthy has been expensive for Ireland. 48 off his four overs for McCarthy. NZ 149/3 after 17 overs.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: New Zealand are three wickets down, however, the run-rate has been well above 8.5 throughout. Daryl Mitchell is the new batter in. Blackcaps will focus on crossing 175 to put Ireland in a tough situation. NZ 133/3 (15.2)

  • 9:37 PM IST

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: WIDE!!! and FOUR!!! Just played it over the short third man fielder. OH!!! That’s a missed stumping chance. Dockrell deceived Cleaver nicely but Tector missed it big time. NZ 122/2 (14).

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: FOUR!!! The carnage does not stop. FIVE WIDES! McCarthy is going absolutely bonkers today with his line and length. NZ goes past 100. NZ 101/2 after 12 overs.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: FOUR!!! Glenn Phillips punished a wide ball and smoked it over covers for a boundary. Ends the 11th over on a high. SIX!!! Cleaver plays a reverse scoop. Absolutely audacious from the young batter. NZ 89/2 (11.3)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: OUT!!! Finally, the struggle of Martin Guptill ends. He scored a mere 11 off 17 balls with no boundaries. McCarthy gets the wicket. Glenn Phillips is the new batter in. NZ 71/2 (9.1)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IRE vs NZ Updates: George Dockrell asked to bowl in the middle overs here. He is a good left-arm spinner and almost gets a wicket. Cleaver was looking to play a reverse sweep but to no avail. NZ now 60/1 (8).