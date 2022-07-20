LIVE Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Cleaver-Mitchell Key For Final Flourish; Phillips-Cleaver Take Blackcaps Past 100; Guptill Departs, Phillips-Cleaver Look To Rebuild; Cleaver-Guptill Steady Blackcaps After Allen’s Departure; Allen Departs, Blackcaps Off To Brisk Start; Guptill-Allen Off To Brisk Start For Blackcaps; Ireland Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XI’s; Toss Scheduled At 8 PM IST | New Zealand produced a much more clinical performance today than the ODIs, supported by some outside pace bowling and a superb knock by Glenn Phillips in their middle order. After a day’s break before these two sides will go at it all over again at the same venue on Wednesday. The Andy Balbirnie-led side has been extremely competitive though out the five matches it has played, pushing both the Hardik Pandya-led India and New Zealand to the limit before losing, and the skipper said it’s disappointing his country gets just a handful of fixtures in a year.Also Read - Ireland Retain Same T20 Squad That Played India For Series Against New Zealand

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little

“It was an amazing game (third ODI and 1st T20I against New Zealand), we did well to go toe-to-toe with them. Bitter pill to swallow but it was great. The two hundreds (from Stirling and Tector) were among the best I’ve seen.” said Balbirine.

