IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand in Ireland 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – New Zealand in Ireland 2022 3rd T20I Match toss between Ireland and New Zealand will take place at 8 PM IST

Time – July 22, 8.30 PM IST



Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team

Dane Cleaver, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lockie Ferguson (c), Ish Sodhi, Mark Adair.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy