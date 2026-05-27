IRE vs NZ Live Streaming Info, One-off Test Match 2026: When, Where, How to Watch Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IRE vs NZ One-off Test 2026 Live: Tom Latham's New Zealand will look to warm-up for three-match series against England with a clash against Ireland starting at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday.

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Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie (left) with NZ skipper Tom Latham in Belfast. (Source: X)

IRE vs NZ One-off Test 2026: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Kane Williamson will be back on familiar turf as he joins the New Zealand Test team for the one-off Test match against Ireland beginning at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday. New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, will consider this game as a warm-up for much sterner challenge against Ben Stokes-led England in a three-match Test series.

The Ireland vs New Zealand is not part of the World Test Championships 2025-27 calendar and as a result there will be no points on offer for the Black Caps. The Kiwis will be missing the services of all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who is currently part of Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2026.

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However, the likes Kyle Jamieson from Delhi Capitals, Rachin Ravindra from Kolkata Knight Riders and Williamson from support-staff of LSG have joined the squad. Ireland, on the other hand, are hosting their first-ever Test match in nearly two years. Even former WTC champions NZ, currently at No. 5 on WTC 2025-27 Points Table, have only played in 5 Tests in last 18 months.

“We’re certainly not taking it lightly. We come here with a slightly different squad, some guys not being here through other commitments with franchise stuff,” Latham was quoted as saying by BBC Sport NI. “But most of the guys in this group have played Test cricket and it’s important to learn from those experiences. We are solely focused on this match and we’re looking forward to what the next four days presents. We want to come here and display our skills as best we can and play our brand of cricket as best we can.”

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Ireland will be led by Andy Balbirnie and could try out the likes of Stephen Doheny at the top of the order as replacement of veteran opener Paul Stirling. Apart from him, seamer Liam McCarthy and 19-year-old Reuben Wilson could be in line for debut in the game against NZ too.

First bowl with the Dukes back in the hand The one-off Test v Ireland starts tomorrow here in Belfast!#IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/TPD3LOdT2g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 26, 2026

Here are all the details about Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match…

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match going to take place?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match will begin on Wednesday, May 27.

Where is Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match going to take place?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match will be held at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match Day 1 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match on TV in India?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match in India?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2026 One-off Test match Predicted 12

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Stephen Doheny, Cade Carmicheal, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Liam McCarthy/Thomas Mayes, Craig Young, Reuben Wilson

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears