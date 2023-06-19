Home

Sports

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – Ireland vs Oman, Today’s Playing 11s at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo at 12:30 PM IST June 19 Monday

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – Ireland vs Oman, Today’s Playing 11s at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo at 12:30 PM IST June 19 Monday

Ireland vs Oman Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs OMN, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Oman Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ireland vs Oman, Online Cricket Tips Ireland vs Oman ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Predictions ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

Ireland vs Oman Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IRE vs OMN at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Ireland will take on Oman at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo on Monday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 IRE vs OMN match will start at 9:30 PM IST – on June 19. Here is the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs OMN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, IRE vs OMN Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ireland vs Oman, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Ireland and Oman will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 19.

You may like to read

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: A Balb, P Stirling (C), J Singh, H Tectorirnie,

All-Rounders: Z Maqsood, A McBrine, A Ilyas, C Campher

Bowlers: Bilal-Khan, J Little (VC)

IRE Vs OMN Probable Playing XI

Ireland: A Balbirnie(C), PR Stirling, H Tector, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), AR McBrine, MR Adair, J Little, CA Young, BJ McCarthy

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Suraj Kumar, S Goud, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Oman Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ CP Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023/ Online Cricket Tips and more

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.