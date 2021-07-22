IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs South Africa T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IRE vs SA at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast: High on confidence after a morale-boosting win in the 1st T20I, South Africa will aim to wrap the series against Ireland in the second game of the three-match series – July 22 in Belfast. The IRE vs SA 2nd T20I will begin at 8:30 PM IST. After posting a total of 165/7 on the board, the Proteas did a tidy job and restricted the Irish outfit to a total of 132/9. Here is the Ireland vs South Africa T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd T20I, Probable Playing 11s Ireland vs South Africa T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ireland vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Ireland vs South Africa T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between Ireland vs South Africa will take place at 8 PM (IST) – July 22, Thursday.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

IRE vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen – Rassie van Der-Dussen, Aiden Markram, Andy Balbirnie, Janneman Malan

All-rounders – George Linde, Mark Adair, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi (VC), Joshua Little

IRE vs SA Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IRE vs SA SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, William McClintock, Neil Rock.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje.

