IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs South Africa ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IRE vs SA at The Village, Dublin: High on confidence after a morale-boosting win in the 2nd ODI, Ireland are on the brink of history against South Africa as the two teams square off in the 3rd ODI on July 16 in Dublin. Ireland’s rise up the ranks in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings has been a result of a strong batting display that has powered them to fifth position with 35 points. Their captain Andy Balbirnie led by example in both the ODIs with a fifty in the first followed by a century in the second that set the tone for the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Here is the Ireland vs South Africa ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd ODI, Probable Playing 11s Ireland vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ireland vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Ireland vs South Africa ODI.Also Read - UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain- United CC vs Baneasa CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match 17 at Vlasiei Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST July 16 Friday

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between Ireland vs South Africa will take place at 2:45 PM (IST) – July 16, Friday. Also Read - ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Harare Sports Club 1 PM IST July 16 Friday

Time: 3:15 PM IST Also Read - BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain- Baneasa CC vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today's Match 13 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST July 15 Thursday

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

IRE vs SA My Dream11 Team

Kyle Verreynne, Paul Stirling, Rassie Van der Dussen, Andrew Balbirnie (VC), Harry Tector, Janneman Malan (C), George Dockrell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andrew McBrine, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Little.

IRE vs SA Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Josh Little, Craig Young.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje , Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IRE vs SA SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Graham Kennedy, William Porterfield.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IRE Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction/ South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Ireland vs South Africa ODI/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.