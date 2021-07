IRE vs SA Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd T20I

Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's IRE vs SA at Lord's, London. The excitement of ODI cricket resumes as 3rd T20I between Ireland and South Africa is all set to get underway on Saturday. The 3rd T20I match between IRE vs SA will begin at 08.30 PM IST on July 24, Saturday. South Africa have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. While Ireland will look to open their account in the series. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I – IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Tips, IRE vs SA Probable Playing XIs, IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd T20I.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between Ireland vs South Africa will take place at 08:00 PM IST, July 24, Saturday

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Cricket Club Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Paul Stirling (C), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders – George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi (VC), Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

Ireland vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma©, Quinton de Kock(wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie©, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Ireland vs South Africa Squads

Ireland: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie©, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White, Sophie Doheny, Barry McCarthy

South Africa: Temba Bavuma©, Quinton de Kock(wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde

