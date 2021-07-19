IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

IRE vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Rassie van der-Dussen, Andy Balbirnie (VC), Janneman Malan

All-rounders – George Dockrell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Joshua Little

IRE vs SA Playing XIs

Ireland: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.

IRE vs SA SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Kevin O Brien, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, William McClintock, Neil Rock.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj.

