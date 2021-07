IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Ireland vs South Africa, 3:30 PM IST, July 11.

South Africa and Ireland will lock horns against one another in a three-match ODI series. South Africa recently defeated West Indies by 3-2 in the five-match T20I series and it must have given them a lot of confidence. On the other hand, Ireland was beaten by the Netherlands by 2-1 in three-match ODI series. Ireland will aim to make the most of their home conditions whereas there is no doubt that South Africa will begin as favorites. Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs, Team News For West Indies vs Australia, 5:00 AM IST, July 10

Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI

TOSS: Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI toss will take place at 3 PM IST – July 11.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

IRE vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Andy Balbirnie, Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

IRE vs SA Predicted XI

Ireland Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young, and Barry McCarthy

South Africa Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

IRE vs SA Squads

Ireland Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

South Africa Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

