IRE vs WAL UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Ireland vs Wales at Aviva Stadium 6.30 PM IST October 11 Sunday in India

Ireland will lock horns with Wales in a Nations League game on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium. Eyes would be on Gareth Bale to see the kind of form he is in.

Ireland vs Wales Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League match between Ireland vs Wales will start at 6.30 PM IST – October 11 in India.

Venue: Aviva Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: Randolph

DEF: S Duffy, E Ampadu, B Davies

MID: C Hourihane, R Brady, D James, Brooks, A Ramsey (VC)

FW: A Connolly, T Roberts (C)

Likely 11

Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens, Matthew Doherty, James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Shane Long, Callum Robinson

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lockyer, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Jonathan Williams, Joe Morrell, Dylan Levitt, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James, Gareth Bale

SQUADS

Republic of Ireland (IRE): Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Darren Randolph, Darragh Lenihan, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, Conor Hourihane, Callum O’Dowda, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Harry Arter, Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly, Sean Maguire, Shane Long, Callum Robinson

Wales (WAL): Adam Davies, Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence, Chris Gunter, Dylan Levitt, Daniel James, Matthew Smith, Ben Woodburn, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Will Vaulks, David Brooks, Jonathan Williams, Rabbi Matondo, Kieffer Moore, Hal Robson-Kanu, Gareth Bale

