Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IRE vs ZIM at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast: High on confidence after a morale-boosting win in the 1st ODI, Zimbabwe will aim to wrap the series against Ireland in the second game of the three-match series – September 10 in Belfast. The IRE vs ZIM 2nd ODI will begin at 3 PM IST. Ireland were in control of the first ODI but lost their last 7 wickets for just 41 runs, which cost them the match. On the other hand, Zimbabwe carried the momentum from the final T20I into the ODI series and convincingly beat Ireland in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the 3 matches series. Half-centuries from Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza gave the visitors a 38-run victory.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Ireland vs Zimbabwe will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 10, Friday.

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

IRE vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Regis Chakabva

Batsmen – Paul Stirling (C), William Porterfield, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders – Ryan Burl, Mark Adair (VC), Simi Singh

Bowlers – Luke Jongwe, Joshua Little, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie (C), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Andy McBrine.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

IRE vs ZIM SQUADS

Ireland: Joshua Little, William McClintock, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Craig Young, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker, Graham Kennedy, Curtis Campher.

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (C), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tendai Chatara, Dion Myers.

