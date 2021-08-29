IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's IRE vs ZIM at Castle Avenue. The excitement of T20I cricket resumes as 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe vs Ireland is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 1st T20I match between IRE vs ZIM will begin at 4.30 PM IST on August 29. Ireland and Zimbabwe are locking horns in a five-match T20I series which started on Friday. Zimbabwe won the first match of the series by a close margin of three runs. Ireland are be led by Andrew Balbirinie while Craig Ervine is captaining the Zimbabwe team. Ireland will look to bounce back in the series while Zimbabwe want to continue winning momentum. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Tips, IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs, IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between Ireland vs Zimbabwe will take place at 04:00 PM IST on August 29, Sunday.

Time: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor (VC)

Batsmen – Paul Stirling (C), Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders – Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland: Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Craig Young, Andrew Balbirnie ©

Zimbabwe: Timycen Maruma, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor ©, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Squads

Ireland: Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Craig Young, Andrew Balbirnie ©, Neil Rock, William McClintock, Ben White

Zimbabwe: Timycen Maruma, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor ©, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Miton Sumba

