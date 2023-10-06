Home

Check here the IRE-XI vs HUN dream11 prediction for Friday’s European Cricket Championship 2023 match to be played at the Cartama Oval.

Hungary registered a resounding 139-run win over Turkiye in their last match.

Ireland XI and Hungary are looking promising to finish at the top two spots of Group D in the 2023 European Cricket Championship T10 League. Both teams have triumphed in their previous two group-league games. Despite sharing the same points, Hungary are ahead in the standings, thanks to their superior net run rate. Ireland XI will eye to oust Hungary from the top of the table when both teams face off in their upcoming group fixture. The match will be held at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, Spain, on October 6, with the on-field actions beginning at 5:30 PM IST.

Hungary showcased their strength in batting in the last appearance against Turkiye. Batting first, Hungary posted a mammoth 220 runs, powered by a blistering knock from Leus du Plooy. He smashed 162 runs off just 40 deliveries. In response, Turkiye managed only 89 runs, losing seven wickets in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Ireland XI also clashed against Turkiye in their last group fixture. It was a low-scoring affair where Turkiye produced a paltry total of 51 runs. Ireland XI faced no trouble during the chase and secured the win in 3.5 overs.

Toss: The toss of the match between Ireland-XI and Hungary is slated to be held at 5:15 PM IST

Time: The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval in Malaga, Spain

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for IRE-XI vs HUN

Captain: Scott Macbeth

Vice-captain: Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid

Wicketkeepers: Seamus Lynch

Batters: JL du Plooy, Vinoth Ravindran, Tim Tector, Jared Wilson

All-rounders: X du Plooy, Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid, Scott Macbeth

Bowlers: Abbas Ghani, M Frost, Samuel Harbinson

IRE-XI vs HUN Probable XIs:

IRE-XI Probable XI: Tim Tector, C Melly, Jared Wilson (C), Gavin Hoey, J McNally, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch (wk), Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Samuel Harbinson, M Frost

HUN Probable XI: JL du Plooy, Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid (C), X du Plooy, Ashrith Darapureddy, Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Vinoth Ravindran, Danyal Akbar, Kamran Wahid, Sandeep Mohandas

IRE-XI vs HUN Full Squad:

IRE-XI Full Squad For European Cricket Championship 2023: Adam Kennedy, Cameron Melly, Carson McCullough, Gavin Hoey, Jared Wilson, John McNally, Liam Doherty, Mike Frost, Olly Riley, Sam Harbinson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Tim Tector

HUN Full Squad For European Cricket Championship 2023: Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Adam Gall, Ali Farasat, Ashrith Darapureddy, Danyal Akbar, Kamran Wahid, Leus du Plooy, Maaz Bhaiji, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Sheikh Rasik, Vinoth Ravindran, Ximus du Plooy

