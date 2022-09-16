IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ireland-XI vs Spain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 5 PM IST October 12, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between IRE-XI vs SPA will take place at 4.30 PM IST

Time – October 12, 5PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch, J Matchett, D Doyle-Calle

All-Rounders: H Dar(C), P Dhiman, M Babar(VC), J Forbes

Bowlers: M Kamran-I, J Wilson, M Humphreys

IRE-XI vs SPA Probable Playing XI

Spain: Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (WK), Muhammad Babar, Asjad Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, and Gurvinder Singh

Ireland-XI: Max Burton (WK), John Matchett, Jamie Forbes, John McNally, Jared Wilson (C), Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Cameron Melly, Matthew Humphreys, and Cian Robertson