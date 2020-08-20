Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Live Streaming Details
The truncated limited-overs domestic season of Ireland gets underway from August 20 through the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy which will see four teams competing for the title. The four teams are Leinster Lightning, North West Warriors, Northern Knights and the Munster Reds. The second stage of their domestic season will see a 50-over competition called Inter-Provincial Cup competition involving the Lightning, Warriors and Knights.
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Schedule (IST Timings)
Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds
August 25, Tuesday
Northern Kights vs Leinster Lightning
August 27, Thursday
Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors
Northern Kights vs Munster Reds
September 1, Tuesday
Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors
Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning
September 3, Thursday
Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights
Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors
North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds
September 8, Tuesday
Munster Reds vs Northern Knights
North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Full Squads
Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders
Munster Reds: Jack Tector (captain), Matthew Brewster, Jonathan Garth, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Aaron Cawley, Senan Jones, Stephen Doheny, Ruadhan Jones, Jeremy Lawlor, Jamie MacNulty
North West Warriors: Andy McBrine (captain), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, David Rankin
Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.
LIVE STREAMING AND TV TELECAST Details
TV – Not Available in India
Live Streaming – Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel