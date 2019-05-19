Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming Dream11 Tips And Prediction:

In what is a final preparation ahead of the world cup, Afghanistan will take to the field against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Sunday. The visitors have drawn 2-2 against Ireland in their previous encounter, which took place in India in March and was a thrilling series. The Irish side will be looking to make amends after the disappointing outings. Last time when these teams met in Dehradun for a five-match ODI series, the series was levelled 2-2 with one game getting washed out.

It will be a thrilling clash when these two sides meet again in the first of their two ODIs ahead of the World Cup. Afghanistan has some big hitters in the line-up and a world-class spinner in Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Date, time and venue:

Ireland v Afghanistan

1st ODI

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Sunday, 19 May; 10:45 am local, 03:15 PM.

My Dream11 Team:

Wicket-Keeper – Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen – Andrew Balbirnie, James McCollum, Asghar Afghan, (C) Rahmat Shah.

All-Rounders – Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brian, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, (VC) Rashid Khan.

Recent Form:

Ireland – L, L, L, L, W

Afghanistan – W, W, L, W, L

Ireland Probable XI:

Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, Wiliam Porterfield (C), Kevin O’Brien, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson (WK), George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh.

Afghanistan Probable XI:

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Noor Ali Zadran/Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Dawlat Zadran/Hamid Hassan, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Aftab Alam

Squads

Ireland: William Porterfield (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, CRashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.