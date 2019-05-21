Ireland vs Afghanistan

Despite coming off from a resounding series win against Scotland, Afghanistan failed to continue their momentum in the first ODI versus Ireland as they suffered a 72-run drubbing from the hosts. Living upto the reputation with the ball in the first game, bundling out Ireland for 210 in the 49th over. Under the newly-appointed captain, Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan endured a slow start and the loss of top-order wickets left too much for the batsmen to follow. Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi stitched together a 54-run stand, which was the only crucial stand in the visitors’ innings that folded for a paltry 138.

Afghanistan will look to improve on that batting performance and tie the series, before heading to the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which gets underway on 30 May. The team might also include the experienced all-rounder, Samiullah Shenwari, in the XI when they take the field on Tuesday. Ireland, meanwhile, used the overcast conditions to great effect to reduce the visitors to 40/4 in the first ODI. Mark Adair and Boyd Rankin shared seven wickets between them. Contributions from Paul Stirling and captain William Porterfield also come as great positives, as does Andy Balbirnie’s great form in 2019. With conditions in their favour, an encore should give the hosts their first bilateral series victory since December 2017, when they beat the same opposition.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan from Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast:-

IRE vs AFG When & Where to Watch Cricket Streaming Online

When is the 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan?

The 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on May 21, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan be played?

The 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

What time does 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan begin?

The 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will begin at 03:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan?

There is no official confirmation about the live broadcast of 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan.

Where to watch live cricket streaming of 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan?

The 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be available on Cricket Ireland’s official Youtube channel.

What are the probable XIs of 2nd ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan?

Ireland (Probable XI): William Porterfield (C), Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (wk), Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, James McCollum

Afghanistan (Probable XI): Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari.

SQUADS —

Ireland: William Porterfield (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.