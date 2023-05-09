Home

For Ireland, the upcoming ODI series is a do-or-die situation, as their spot in the 50 overs World Cup in India later this year is at stake. The likes of Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and Joshua Little are going to hold the impetus for the hosts.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has already qualified for the 50 overs World Cup, but the upcoming series is an excellent opportunity for them to hone their skills. Tamim Iqbal will be captaining the team, with Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto among the players to keep an eye on.

When will Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match start?

The 1st ODI match between Ireland vs Bangladesh will start on May 9, Tuesday.

Where will Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be played?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be hosted in County Stadium, Chelmsford.

What time will Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match begin?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will kickstart at 3:15 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be streamed online on the FanCode App.

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Craig Young

