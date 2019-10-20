Dream11 Team Prediction

Ireland vs Oman Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 16, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B IRE vs OMN at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi 03:40 PM IST:

The 16th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will witness favourites Ireland take on Oman. Ireland won one and lost the other. While they are in a decent position as of now, there are still concerns with regards to their batting. Oman may be one of the weaker teams, but the way they broke the back of UAE in their first game proved that they can stun a few teams as well.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland and Oman will take place at 3.10 PM (IST).

Time: 03:40 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi.

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Suraj Kumar

Batters – Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling (VC), Aqib Ilyas (C)

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Khawar Ali

Bowlers – Boyd Rankin, Mark Adair, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

My Dream11 Team

Suraj Kumar, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling (VC), Aqib Ilyas (C), Gareth Delany, Khawar Ali, Boyd Rankin, Mark Adair, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

IRE vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (c &wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, David Delany, Boyd Rankin

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khurram Nawaz Khan, Suraj Kumar (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

SQUADS:

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (captain and wicketkeeper), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Oman (From): Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Suraj Kumar (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IRE Dream11 Team/ OMN Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.