Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match No 22 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IRE vs OMN LIVE on TV in India and online

The match no. 22 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Ireland and Oman on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

Ireland vs Oman Live streaming details

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: The first match of February 14th of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Ireland and Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

The advantage for the teams in this match will be that they will get their maiden victory, as both sides have failed to showcase great performances in the tournament.

Ireland vs Oman’s match schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule of the Ireland vs Oman. This match will be played on Saturday, February 14, at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. However, the game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of Ireland vs Oman match?

The match between Ireland and Oman will be live on Star Sports Networks.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Ireland vs Oman match?

Let’s talk about the live-streaming of the game as the Ireland vs Oman match is live on Jio HotStar.

What is the toss time for Ireland vs Oman match?

The most important moment of the match. The toss for the Ireland and Oman match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Ireland probable XI:

Tim Tector, GR Adair, L Tucker (C), H Tector, Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, GH Dockrell, Gareth Delany, MR Adair, Matthew Humphreys, J Little

Oman probable XI:

Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), N Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Faisal Shah, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed

Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.