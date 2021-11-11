New Delhi: Republic of Ireland welcome Portugal to the Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening for their penultimate game in UEFA World Cup qualifying Group A. It has been a disappointing campaign for Stephen Kenny’s men, who currently find themselves behind Luxembourg in the group and with no hope of making the World Cup, the side will merely be out to try and restore some pride. Portugal, meanwhile, have plenty on the line with Fernando Santos’ side desperate for a win to try and secure an automatic place at next year’s tournament. Portugal won their last match by 5-0 against Luxembourg with CR7 scoring a hattrick. On the flipside, Ireland won their last game against Azerbaijan by 3-0. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers live match online and on TV.Also Read - Sorry Boss! Calling & Texting Your Employees Beyond Office Hours Is Punishable Here

What are the timings of the Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, November 12. Also Read - NZ vs AFG T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Cricket Updates: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan by 8 Wickets to Book Semifinals Berth; Team India Knocked Out From World Cup

Where will the Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match being played?

The Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match will be played at Aviva Stadium. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Bizarrely Named in Overrated Footballers List by Fans in Controversial Rankings

Which TV channel will broadcast the Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.